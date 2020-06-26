Daily Disney Drop: June 27, 2020

Get your weekend off the a great start. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for June 27, 2020.

Now Available: Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives is available for D23 Gold Members.

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives gives viewers a look into rarely seen parts of the extensive Disney Archives, which were founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith on June 22, 1970. The film looks at beloved parts of Disney, including its theme parks and Studio lot, through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team. Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company. The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more.

1:00am PT: KBO League: NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears airs on ESPN.

8:00am PT: 10th Annual Global Innovation Award presented by Disney on Twitch.

Twenty semi-finalist FIRST LEGO teams will be recognized for their “City Shaper” innovations. Guest speakers include Imagineers Scott Trowbridge and Margaret Kerrison, who will dive into the design and creation of StarWars: Galaxy’s Edge during a live Q&A session.

9:30am PT: FA Cup Soccer Quarterfinal: Manchester United vs. Norwich City airs on ESPN.

2:00pm PT: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker on ESPN.

3:40pm PT: A Conversation with the Team Behind Soul at the Essence Festival of Culture.

7:30pm PT: Disney Trivia Live with Doobie and Gideon on YouTube.

Topics: Star Wars Quotes & Doobie’s Disney Park Favorites

8:00pm PT: Top Rank Boxing: Berchelt vs. Valenzuela on ESPN.