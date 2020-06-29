Announcing the Laughing Place Movie Club

Nothing says summer like watching a good movie. That is why Laughing Place is announcing the Laughing Place Movie Club! Each Monday and Thursday at 7:30pm PT as we chat about a movie that is available through the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+).

We will share our thoughts, fun facts, and answer your questions as we enjoy some of what Disney has to offer.

How Does It Work?

Watch the selected film before the scheduled broadcast.

Join members of the Laughing Place Crew live on YouTube or Facebook.

Join the conversation, by sharing your thoughts and questions.

Schedule (Subject to Change):

July 6: Hamilton

July 9: The Mighty Ducks

July 13: Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 16: X-Men: Days of Future Past

July 20: X-Men: Apocalypse

July 27: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 30: Palm Springs (Hulu)

August 3: TBA 30 for 30 (ESPN+)

August 6: Incredibles 2

August 10: X-Men

August 13: The Peanuts Movie

August 17: Ant-Man and the Wasp

August 20: The Greatest Showman

August 24: The One and Only Ivan

August 31: Alice Through the Looking Glass

September 3: Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four September 10: The Wolverine