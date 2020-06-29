Nothing says summer like watching a good movie. That is why Laughing Place is announcing the Laughing Place Movie Club! Each Monday and Thursday at 7:30pm PT as we chat about a movie that is available through the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+).
We will share our thoughts, fun facts, and answer your questions as we enjoy some of what Disney has to offer.
How Does It Work?
- Watch the selected film before the scheduled broadcast.
- Join members of the Laughing Place Crew live on YouTube or Facebook.
- Join the conversation, by sharing your thoughts and questions.
Schedule (Subject to Change):
- July 6: Hamilton
- July 9: The Mighty Ducks
- July 13: Solo: A Star Wars Story
- July 16: X-Men: Days of Future Past
- July 20: X-Men: Apocalypse
- July 27: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- July 30: Palm Springs (Hulu)
- August 3: TBA 30 for 30 (ESPN+)
- August 6: Incredibles 2
- August 10: X-Men
- August 13: The Peanuts Movie
- August 17: Ant-Man and the Wasp
- August 20: The Greatest Showman
- August 24: The One and Only Ivan
- August 31: Alice Through the Looking Glass
- September 3: Fantastic Four
- September 10: The Wolverine