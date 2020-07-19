The Sweep Spot Ep. #289 – Disneyland 1980: Disneyland’s 25th Anniversary

The Sweep Spot is a biweekly podcast focusing on the Disneyland Resort. Lynn Barron and Ken Pellman, former Disneyland Day Custodial Foremen are your hosts. Ken has written for LaughingPlace.com in the past, starting with the launch of the site.

In this episode, we discuss current Disneyland events, as always. We also tour Disneyland as it was in 1980 with novelist & nonfiction author Dave Smith, who was a cast member in 1980. Big Thunder Mountain was new and the park celebrated its 25th Anniversary.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com