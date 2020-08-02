The Sweep Spot Ep. #290 – California Adventure Author

In this episode, we welcome Lisa Baxter, who helped open Disney California Adventure as a cast member and wrote the new book California Dreamin’ – Disney California Adventure: An Insider’s Journey. We also welcome Aaron and Scott from Bobsleds and Banthas podcast to discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort.



We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com