Comic Review – “Star Wars: Darth Vader” (2020) #5

by | Sep 16, 2020 5:02 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Sith Lord formerly known as Anakin Skywalker’s quest for the truth about Padme Amidala’s death nears its climax in Star Wars: Darth Vader #5, which hit store shelves today from Marvel Comics. Still on Naboo, Vader visits his deceased wife’s crypt and (with the help of hapless forensic droid ZED-6-7) finds a medical implant that sends him to the next location on his mission: the asteroid field of Polis Massa, where Padmé famously gave birth to the twins Luke and Leia in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Along the way, Vader must continue to deal with the highly confrontational Amidalans– a group of Naboo loyalists who have pledged to bring Padmé’s murderer to justice, and they’ve decided Vader must have been that murderer. They’re sort of right, of course, but for the wrong reasons (they also believe Anakin was betrayed and killed by Vader, much like Obi-Wan told Luke in the original Star Wars film) and they accompany the Dark Lord to Polis Massa on uneasy terms.

Thanks to the vibrant art by Raffaele Ienco, Vader is still getting vivid red-tinted flashbacks to the prequel trilogy and the events leading up to Padmé’s death, and this keeps happening throughout his investigation of the former rebel base where he and ZED come upon the particulars of that fateful event– from Obi-Wan’s ship landing with Padmé and two droids all the way through to the moments after the birth (though obviously he doesn’t see that there are two babies- and doesn’t find out about Leia’s heritage until he reads Luke’s thoughts in Return of the Jedi).

This issue features a great big battle in its middle section depicting a showdown between Vader, his Death Troopers, and the Amidalans, but I don’t want to spoil the outcome in this review. There are also more than a couple gasp-worthy moments (in-between even more flashbacks and red-hued visions) and a cliffhanger ending that sets up next month’s final installment of this arc. All told, I’m really excited by what writer Greg Pak has done with Darth Vader’s story between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. After reading this issue, I think fans (like me) are going to have a lot of questions about the fates of certain characters– questions that may or may not be answered in October.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #5 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed