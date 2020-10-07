Buckle-Down Launches Line of Out of This World Star Wars Fanny Packs

The Force is strong with Buckle-Down and their new line of officially licensed Star Wars fanny packs. Last year the company introduced Star Wars accessories and pet products and have now expanded their collection to include five fun carryalls inspired by the galactic saga. The first series of fanny packs includes Chewbacca, R2-D2, The Mandalorian, The Child and Boba Fett.

Buckle-Down Star Wars Fanny Packs

The Child

Never lose track of The Child with this stylish fanny pack/hip bag that will keep the precious cargo near you at all times.

The Mandalorian

Keeping with the Mandalorian theme, this bag represents the masked bounty hunter and is perfect keeping all your essential gear within your grasp.

Chewbacca

Loyal, brave, and quite the fighter, draw some strength from this fuzzy Chewbacca bag. Handy and compact, this carryall will save you from potential disasters like missing keys, and misplaced phones. Although there’s one downside, it doesn’t have a holster for your crossbow.

R2-D2

Designed after the faithful droid, everything you need is right at your fingertips…minus the lasers of course.

Boba Fett

Just like Boba Fett, this fanny pack is up for any task and will always deliver with satisfying results. Just avoid toothed pits if you can.