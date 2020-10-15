Pottery Barn Kids x Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection Brings Galactic Charm to the Nursery

Pottery Barn Kids has just launched a new collection of adorable childhood essentials inspired by the Disney+’s hit live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Featuring the show’s breakout star, The Child is the main focus of the cozy collection that includes cotton pajamas, soft blankets, quilts, sheet sets, towels and a variety of swaddles.

Pottery Barn Kids x Star Wars The Mandalorian

You can rest easy knowing your own precious cargo is swaddled in comfort with the Pottery Barn Kids x Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection. From everyday essentials to fun wall art, it’s never been so easy to bring galactic elements to the nursery or toddler’s bedroom. Prices range from $18.50-$129.00.

