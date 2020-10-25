The Sweep Spot Ep. #296 – 3D DISNEYLAND: Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

We welcome award-winning artist, filmmaker, and author David Bossert to discuss his new book 3D DISNEYLAND: Like You’ve Never Seen It Before. We chat about his work in Disney Animation, his new podcast, and much more!



We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.



We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com