TV Review: “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina” Reminds Viewers How Special Every Animal Is

by | Oct 31, 2020 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

In the Disney+ Original Series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, National Geographic takes viewers backstage to see the amazing people who look after the theme park’s larger than life residents. For the unfamiliar, Nat Geo WILD has been doing a similar thing for years, beginning in 2018 with the original Secrets of the Zoo (filmed at the Columbus Zoo). Following the success of the original series, spin-offs formed in Tampa, Australia, and starting October 31st, Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is the setting for this latest series, which boasts a huge diversity of animals (click here to see them all on the zoo’s official website). In the series premiere, titled “Chimp Off the Old Block,” audiences will get to see grizzly bears, oryx, and rhinos in addition to the titular primate. But like Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the other Secrets of the Zoo shows, this series is equally about their caretakers.

This episode gets its title from a chimp named Amy, who is pregnant and due any day now. Like a pregnant human, Amy needs routine exams to make sure her bundle of joy is healthy and also to keep her safe in what can sometimes be a rowdy community. The episode keeps coming back to Amy’s story and eventual birth and reintroduction to the habitat with one of the cutest babies you’ve ever seen.

The care and dedication of these teams is on full display as they work to separate a male oryx named Briggs from his herd to be transported elsewhere to help his species rebound. The oldest rhino in North America needs her routine mud bath from her human friends. But the real heartbeat of this episode aside from the new baby chimp is a grizzly bear named Holly. When a mass is found inside her mouth, it becomes a scary situation for her caretakers, who think of her like a member of their family.

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina is another winning addition to the expanded Nat Geo WILD series. It’s a reminder that every species of animal is special in their own way and that people are capable of selflessly dedicating their lives to something bigger than all of us. It’s a feel-good show for the whole family that’s not only entertaining, but also educational.

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina premiers Saturday, October 31st at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD following a new episode of the original Secrets of the Zoo.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed