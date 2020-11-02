TV Review: “Eater’s Guide to the World” is Hulu’s Edgy Foodie Show That Will Make You Hungry

by | Nov 2, 2020 5:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

You’re used to travelogues about foods around the world from cable networks like Travel Channel and Food Network, but there are things a streaming service can get away with that won’t fly on those types of networks. Full of language that would make Captain America blush, the Hulu Original Eater’s Guide to the World gives viewers a spice of life and cuisine all over the world in its seven episode debut season, streaming November 11th. Produced by Vox and Eater, this new series has a unique approach and a different voice that makes the series feel fresh.

Maya Rudolph is your narrator for each episodic adventure and the tone of the series is ever changing. In the premiere, titled “Dining Alone in the Pacific Northwest,” she gets almost sexually charged about a bar with some amazing fried chicken. By comparison, the second episode takes viewers to Morocco where comedy is drawn more respectfully out of trippy editing rather than anything food related.

The series takes viewers to Casablanca, Tijuana, New York City, Costa Rica, Los Angeles, Miami, DC, Portland, Seattle and Atlanta. At a time when travel is a challenge and dining at a restaurant is a rarity, Eater’s Guide to the World allows viewers to live vicariously through the diners at each location. But a word of caution, even if you just ate, you will finish each episode starving for everything you just saw.

If you’re planning to stream it, I recommend having your notes app open because I saw so many places I want to experience the next time I’m anywhere near the places featured. The series relishes not just in amazing cuisine, but unique dining experiences in general. From a bar called “Detention” inside a hotel that used to be an elementary school to a Thai/Texas Barbecue/Tiki Bar fusion restaurant, there are places that you want to experience with all of your senses and the show makes you yearn to travel again.

Left wanting food I can’t get and a desire to travel to places I can’t go, Eater’s Guide to the World is a license to dream about future adventures. Someday I might enjoy the same fried chicken that made Maya Rudolph leave a highly suggestive voice message for laughs and that makes me feel good inside. You can start streaming this fun new series on November 11th. But be prepared to go from full to starving by the end of each episode.

Eater’s Guide to the World premieres November 11th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed