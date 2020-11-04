Comic Review – “U.S. Agent #1” is an Action-Packed, Funny Romp

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be introduced to John Walker when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+, but fans of Marvel Comics can enjoy a new comic series for the U.S. Agent now.

Whether they openly admit to it or not, everyone in the Marvel Universe wants to be Captain America. The U.S. Agent doesn’t do much to hide that desire as he is essentially a low-rent version of the iconic Captain. Unfortunately for him, those are some big shoes that he just can’t quite seem to fill.

A small town’s economy has been destroyed by the presence of a mysterious distribution hub, so the residents of that town took action. In the aftermath of their attack on the hub, a couple of pencil pushers with an agenda decide to send a certain agent into town to handle the situation.

John Walker, better known as the U.S. Agent, isn’t exactly known as the most successful operative the country has to offer. Sure, he’s very gifted and can certainly throw a punch, but he doesn’t quite live up to many of his super counterparts. So when he is sent to find out who is attempting to kill someone with a bomb in a pizza, as you could guess, some hilarity ensues.

While this seems on the surface like a pretty simple and fairly inconsequential mission, there just might be some more at play here. This story might just have a few twists and turns that catch our “hero” off guard. Throw in a surprisingly talented pizza delivery guy and you’ve got yourself a fun story.

Marvel Comics can deliver some truly great stories that will have you flipping through pages faster than you ever thought you could. Every now and then though, you just need a simple read with some pretty great humor. Thanks to Walker and the aforementioned pizza delivery guy, Morrie, this issue definitely delivers on that front.

That’s not to say though that this issue isn’t also loaded with action. There are plenty of fight sequences, loaded with poorly-thrown punches and ill-advised shield throws. Sure, it may not be the most crisp action the Marvel Universe has to offer, but it’s still action.

In a week that was otherwise filled with big stories with potential cosmic repercussions, it was nice to shrink things down a bit and get a story that is much smaller in scope. And while this series may be getting a little bit bigger after the surprising ending of this first issue, it’s certainly not anything that is going to shake the entirety of the Marvel Universe.

With that being said, it also may not necessarily succeed in leaving readers wanting more from this series. As I said, it was a fun read, but it’s not necessarily the most exciting or intriguing story. If “U.S. Agent #2” were to fall into my lap, I would certainly read and likely enjoy it, but it’s not high on my list of upcoming Marvel Comics that I will be actively seeking out.

“U.S. Agent #1” is available now.