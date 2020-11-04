Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 37: Lightsaber Legacy with Guest Daniel Wallace

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #37: Lightsaber Legacy with Guest Daniel Wallace
Date: November 4th, 2020 (interview recorded October 29th, episode discussion recorded November 2nd, introduction recorded November 3rd)
Accomplished pop-culture reference book author Daniel Wallace joins host Mike Celestino to discuss the newly published “Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection” from Insight Editions. Plus, an in-depth discussion of “The Mandalorian” season two premiere with Laughing Place’s Rebekah Moseley and this week’s Star Wars headlines.
