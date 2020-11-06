Disney+ Watch Guide” November 6th – 12th

by | Nov 6, 2020 12:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

After last week’s exciting season premiere, The Mandalorian is back this week with “Chapter 10” on Disney+, New arrivals get “Tinsel” this week with both Prep & Landing specials. This week also celebrates the first anniversary of Disney’s streaming service and our Library Highlights section takes a look back at that first week’s slate of original content to celebrate. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 10”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Right Stuff – “VOSTOK”

“JFK sends a science committee to Cape Canaveral to assess the validity of the space program. Glenn, burning from the results of the peer vote, drafts letters to politicians complaining that Shepard is morally unfit to be the first man in space. But matters of internal power plays and a skeptical president are soon dwarfed by news out of Russia that could be the nail in Project Mercury’s coffin.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

“Big sisters reign supreme in Disney’s Animal Kingdom! On the savanna, teenage African elephant Nadirah is a great babysitter for her little sister, Stella, but her skittishness remains a major growing pain. Animal care experts Erin and Elizabeth must get creative to help Nadirah face her fear and cross a bridge that connects two parts of the elephant habitat. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, Harry, a rescued green sea turtle, must swim to a specific target for his leafy dinner — a skill he needs in order to graduate to the main tank. At Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Alika, a little colobus monkey with a penchant for creating chaos, becomes a big sister — a first for the park! Meanwhile, endangered vultures Carri and Bones try to fill their nest, but when the lovebirds can’t agree on the best way to build a home, animal keeper Tricia steps in to assist.”

Weird But True – “Camping” (Season Finale)

“Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

“Leslie Evans creatively applies cutting-edge technology to bring Disney theme park stories to life. A life-long Walt Disney World fan, Leslie has always been fascinated by the intersection of creativity and engineering. She uses her diverse background in both Industrial Design and Materials Science Engineering to invent new and innovative guest experiences for Disney parks around the globe.”

New on Disney+

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Robert Zemmeckis’ 2009 motion capture adaptation of Charles Dickens masterpiece arrives on Disney+ just in time for the holiday season.

Prep & Landing

Walt Disney Animation Studios brought a secret team of special ops elves to life in this ABC holiday special.

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Lany and Wayne are back in the second of ABC’s hilarious holiday specials from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Mr. Magoo

Leslie Nielsen stars in this live-action film inspired by the classic animated series.

Goldie & Bear (s1-2)

Disney Junior puts a new spin on the classic fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

This short-form series gives kids more of Nancy and her fancy lifestyle.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Shake It Up

Zendaya and Bella Thorne made their debut in this Disney Channel series that premiered November 7th, 2010.

20th Anniversary – Phantom of the Megaplex

Screen legendMickey Rooney co-starred in this Disney Channel Original Movie that first aired on November 10th, 2000.

10th Anniversary – Avalon High

Arthurian legend entered modern day high school on November 12th, 2010, when this DCOM premiered.

Disney+ Anniversary

This week celebrates the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12th! Celebrate by reliving some of your favorite launch day Disney+ Originals!.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed