Disney+ Watch Guide” November 6th – 12th

After last week’s exciting season premiere, The Mandalorian is back this week with “Chapter 10” on Disney+, New arrivals get “Tinsel” this week with both Prep & Landing specials. This week also celebrates the first anniversary of Disney’s streaming service and our Library Highlights section takes a look back at that first week’s slate of original content to celebrate. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

“JFK sends a science committee to Cape Canaveral to assess the validity of the space program. Glenn, burning from the results of the peer vote, drafts letters to politicians complaining that Shepard is morally unfit to be the first man in space. But matters of internal power plays and a skeptical president are soon dwarfed by news out of Russia that could be the nail in Project Mercury’s coffin.”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

“Big sisters reign supreme in Disney’s Animal Kingdom! On the savanna, teenage African elephant Nadirah is a great babysitter for her little sister, Stella, but her skittishness remains a major growing pain. Animal care experts Erin and Elizabeth must get creative to help Nadirah face her fear and cross a bridge that connects two parts of the elephant habitat. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, Harry, a rescued green sea turtle, must swim to a specific target for his leafy dinner — a skill he needs in order to graduate to the main tank. At Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Alika, a little colobus monkey with a penchant for creating chaos, becomes a big sister — a first for the park! Meanwhile, endangered vultures Carri and Bones try to fill their nest, but when the lovebirds can’t agree on the best way to build a home, animal keeper Tricia steps in to assist.”

“Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

“Leslie Evans creatively applies cutting-edge technology to bring Disney theme park stories to life. A life-long Walt Disney World fan, Leslie has always been fascinated by the intersection of creativity and engineering. She uses her diverse background in both Industrial Design and Materials Science Engineering to invent new and innovative guest experiences for Disney parks around the globe.”

New on Disney+

Robert Zemmeckis’ 2009 motion capture adaptation of Charles Dickens masterpiece arrives on Disney+ just in time for the holiday season.

Walt Disney Animation Studios brought a secret team of special ops elves to life in this ABC holiday special.

Lany and Wayne are back in the second of ABC’s hilarious holiday specials from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Leslie Nielsen stars in this live-action film inspired by the classic animated series.

Disney Junior puts a new spin on the classic fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

This short-form series gives kids more of Nancy and her fancy lifestyle.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Shake It Up

Zendaya and Bella Thorne made their debut in this Disney Channel series that premiered November 7th, 2010.

20th Anniversary – Phantom of the Megaplex

Screen legendMickey Rooney co-starred in this Disney Channel Original Movie that first aired on November 10th, 2000.

10th Anniversary – Avalon High

Arthurian legend entered modern day high school on November 12th, 2010, when this DCOM premiered.

Disney+ Anniversary

This week celebrates the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12th! Celebrate by reliving some of your favorite launch day Disney+ Originals!.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!