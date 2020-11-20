“The Mandalorian” Items Join the Star Wars x Cakeworthy Collection

Cakeworthy is celebrating the second season of The Mandalorian—which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+!—with three new items for fans to wear. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement such as “This is the way,” or just want everything themed to the Child, you can’t go wrong with these latest additions to their Star Wars collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars x Cakeworthy

The Mandalorian Flannel

“Follow the way of the Mandalore in true Cakeworthy style with this signature flannel quoting the noble mantra of the warrior tribe, and while keeping the Child snug in your top pocket!”

1 of 2

The Child AOP Shirt

“The Child is so precious, it deserves to be printed on a t-shirt over and over and over again. Cakeworthy is super excited to add the Child to our AOP (all-over-print) tee collection, and we know you are too!”

1 of 1

The Child Button Up Dress

“Embrace the absolute cuteness of ‘Baby Yoda’ aka the Child, in this button up dress starring an all over print of the Child both in and out of his carrier!”

Star Wars Shirts

Are you feeling a bit rebellious or tapping into the imperial side? Doesn’t matter, because Cakeworthy has a shirt for whatever Star Wars mood you’re in.

Cakeworthy Savings

These styles are currently on sale so you can expand your Star Wars wardrobe without breaking the bank!