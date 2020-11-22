The Sweep Spot Ep. #298 – Bill Long on Marketing Disneyland and Walt Disney World

We welcome Bill Long, who was a Director of Marketing for Disneyland in the 1970s and helped with early publicity for Walt Disney World. He tells us how the Disney parks got so much free publicity in the days when the company avoided paying for ads. He has a lot of great stories.

We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com