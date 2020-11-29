“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 27th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 4.5 – November 27, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

In today’s Black Friday bonus episode the duo brainstorm some Disney gift ideas the whole family will love; Jeremiah joins in for a quick look at the seasonal items available at Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays; and finally, the ladies talk about current deals on BoxLunch, Hot Topic, and from Star Wars retailers.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Gift Guides and Ideas

1 of 3

Disney Parks

1 of 3

What Were They Thinking?!