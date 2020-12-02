Comic Review – Marvel’s “King in Black” is Everything You Want in a Crossover Event

by | Dec 2, 2020 1:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel Comics has created a countless number of iconic, intimate stories focused some of their iconic characters. However, the comics that really catch the attention of the fans are the big crossover events that pit all of their favorite heroes up against an unprecedented foes.

While some of the recent big crossovers – like “Empyre” and “X of Swords” – have not quite lived up to the hype, “King in Black” seems poised to break that streak. Darkness has finally arrived in the Marvel Universe as Knull, the god of the symbiotes, has descended upon Earth. Our heroes may finally be outmatched.

He’s been coming for a while now. Eddie Brock, better known as the symbiote-guarded Venom, has been telepathically linked to the ancient being and has warned the rest of the heroes of his imminent arrival. While this nothing new to the Avengers, X-Men and others, Brock knows that preparing for Knull might just futile.

Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel and some of the world’s most brilliant minds and powerful heroes have prepared nonetheless and they think they’re ready for the arrival of this new enemy. It doesn’t take long however for them to learn that they’re wrong.

Still, Tony Stark and company never go into battle without at least one good trick up their sleeve. They pack a good surprise for the dark god, but Knull has a few surprises of his own. Whether or not the heroes of Earth are enough to stop Knull is all going to come down to one thing: whether or not Eddie Brock is up for the fight.

While recent crossovers may have disappointed just a bit, “King in Black” makes it clear right from the beginning that it will not. It wastes no time getting into the action, which could initially be a problem for those who are not caught up on Donny Cates’ “Venom” series. Still, the issue provides a lot of context pretty quickly, so you’ll have no choice but to catch up fast.

These crossover events tend to follow a fairly simple formula. A massive new threat arrives that requires all of the heroes to join forces in order to have any chance to protect the Earth. “King in Black” doesn’t stray from that gameplan, but it does take it to a new level. You would be hard pressed to find another comic in which things so quickly become this hopeless for the heroes of the Marvel Universe. You’ll also have a hard time finding a comic that so effectively delivers multiple truly shocking moments in such a short span.

As you can see in the image above, the scope of the threat in this story is unparalleled, but the story is also very well contained. Sure, other crossovers have have intergalactic and interdimensional ramifications, but “King in Black” keeps it simple. The threat is on Earth. The fight is to save Earth. All of the action is happening in one place, making it a much easier story to follow.

Of course, every great story needs a great villain. Make no mistake, Knull is a great villain. The god of the symbiotes not only has such an incredibly menacing look, but he also has the cocky, chill-inducing dialogue to match. Before this is all said and done, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Knull reaching popularity levels that rival those of Thanos.

“King in Black #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed