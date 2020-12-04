Disney+ Watch Guide: December 4th-10th

“Once upon a December” on Disney+, the streaming service added lots of movies to the library including 20th Century Studios’ Anastasia and Big, Disney’s Mulan and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and the brand-new exclusive film Godmothered. There’s a lot to explore this week, but don’t forget to celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Godmothered
“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-
training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’/The Big Good Wolf”
“Mickey and his friends’ disco night at the roller rink is placed in peril when their fun is crashed by Peg-Leg Pete and his gang. Mickey Mouse attempts to turn the Big Bad Wolf into a good person.”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”
New Extras
Beyond the Clouds – “Where It All Began”
“Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29. In the first episode, director Justin Baldoni stumbles upon Zach Sobiech’s story and sets out to find him. From their very first meeting, Justin realizes this young musician’s story is special and that Zach’s desire to make an impact before he leaves this world can inspire people everywhere.”
New on Disney+
Mulan
Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is now available to all Disney+ subscribers after its 2-month Premier Access period.
Anastasia
20th Century Studios’ 1997 animated musical adventure arrives just in time for the whole family to sing “Once Upon a December” together.
Big
Tom Hanks stars in this classic comedy where a boy wishes to become an adult and his wish is suddenly granted.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
A mysterious gift leads Clara to an enchanted land on Christmas eve.
Sky High
The son of the most famous superheroes in the world discovers he’s a sidekick when he reaches high school.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Broadcast on ABC on Thanksgiving night, a few new performances are sprinkled into a clip show of Disney Parks holiday concerts from the past several years.
The Disney Holiday Singalong
Stars like Michael Buble, BTS, P!nk, and Andrea Bocelli perform holiday songs in Disney style in this ABC special.
Man vs. Shark
A National Geographic Explore invents a new shark suit and tests it out by trying to get bitten by a Tiger Shark.
Library Highlights
15th Anniversary – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Walt Disney Pictures and Walden Media took audiences to Narnia in the first of three films, released December 9th, 2005.
Holiday Films on Disney+
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
