Disney+ Watch Guide: December 4th-10th

“Once upon a December” on Disney+, the streaming service added lots of movies to the library including 20th Century Studios’ Anastasia and Big, Disney’s Mulan and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and the brand-new exclusive film Godmothered. There’s a lot to explore this week, but don’t forget to celebrate Walt Disney’s birthday in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-

training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’/The Big Good Wolf”

“Mickey and his friends’ disco night at the roller rink is placed in peril when their fun is crashed by Peg-Leg Pete and his gang. Mickey Mouse attempts to turn the Big Bad Wolf into a good person.”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

New Extras

“Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29. In the first episode, director Justin Baldoni stumbles upon Zach Sobiech’s story and sets out to find him. From their very first meeting, Justin realizes this young musician’s story is special and that Zach’s desire to make an impact before he leaves this world can inspire people everywhere.”

New on Disney+

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is now available to all Disney+ subscribers after its 2-month Premier Access period.

20th Century Studios’ 1997 animated musical adventure arrives just in time for the whole family to sing “Once Upon a December” together.

Tom Hanks stars in this classic comedy where a boy wishes to become an adult and his wish is suddenly granted.

A mysterious gift leads Clara to an enchanted land on Christmas eve.

The son of the most famous superheroes in the world discovers he’s a sidekick when he reaches high school.

Broadcast on ABC on Thanksgiving night, a few new performances are sprinkled into a clip show of Disney Parks holiday concerts from the past several years.

Stars like Michael Buble, BTS, P!nk, and Andrea Bocelli perform holiday songs in Disney style in this ABC special.

A National Geographic Explore invents a new shark suit and tests it out by trying to get bitten by a Tiger Shark.

Library Highlights

Walt Disney Pictures and Walden Media took audiences to Narnia in the first of three films, released December 9th, 2005.

Holiday Films on Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now