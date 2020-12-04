Hot Topic’s “The Aristocats” Collection is Absolutely Purr-fect!

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Disney’s animated classic The Aristocats and Hot Topic is here to celebrate! The retailer is honoring the film with a collection of attire and accessories that focus heavily on the beautiful white kitten, Marie. Not to worry though, her brothers Berlioz and Toulouse are here too for some fashionable fun.

The Aristocats Collection

Join in and celebrate The Aristocats’ milestone anniversary with this lovely collection from Hot Topic. The new releases include casual and dressy tops, bottoms, and dresses, and are available in standard and plus sizes.

Kitten Skirt

Marie, Berlioz and Toulouse prance across a music staff on this charming light pink skirt.

Comic Book Panels Dress

Key story moments from the film are highlighted in comic book panel format on the comfy, stretchy flare dress.

Comic Book Panels Button-Up Shirt

Key story moments from the film are highlighted in comic book panel format on this comfy, oversized button-up shirt.

Marie Skirtall

This pink corduroy skirtall is quite simple, drawing your attention to the real star: Marie!

Hooded Cardigan

This goes beyond any standard cardigan and includes not only a hood, but cute kitten ears too! A Marie heart patch adorns the left shoulder, and hip pockets complete the look.

Marie Leggings

Jazz up your loungewear with these bright pink leggings that feature an allover Marie print.

Other Fun Fashion Collectibles

If you’re not feeling the clothing collection or are looking for more kitten accessories to add to your wardrobe, these cute items are worth a look. We especially like the satin, velvet, and faux fur scrunchie set.

Lace-Up Sneaker

Add a little bit of Marie’s style to your daily adventures with these lace-up sneakers that feature stripes on the front and a Marie and ribbon print on the sides and back.

Kitten Pom Beanie

This beanie might be the cutest one we’ve ever seen with it’s paw prints on the hat and marching kitten pattern on the band.

Marie Wall Art

Finally, bring some classy artwork to your living space with this Marie wooden wall art. Don’t worry, it’s all in good taste, Marie is a lady after all!