The Sweep Spot Ep. #299 – Disneyland Decorator Joe Merino

In this episode we talk with Joe Merino about his time working at Disneyland in the Decorating department. He played a big role in decorating for the holidays, and had the chance to go to places not everyone gets to, and more! Plus, joining us for the current events segment is Nick from Mousekegamer, who tells us about his Minecraft Disneyland. https://www.youtube.com/c/Mouskegamer

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com