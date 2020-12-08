Just Shy of the Free Shipping Threshold? Add These Practical and Inexpensive Gifts to Your Cart

We’ve all been there, we’re shopping on a favorite website, adding items to the cart, when we realize we're several dollars short of the minimum for free shipping! You could always make an impulse purchase to get you over the hump, or you could go for something fun, practical and perfect for stocking stuffers.
Below are some of our suggested add-on purchases to help you reach the minimum for free shipping from shopDisney, LEGO, and Amazon. These are great small items to keep for yourself or give away to the friends and family.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
shopDisney
Now through December 31, 2020 guests can enjoy free shipping on select, in-stock merchandise purchased via phone orders and orders placed online at shopDisney.com when they spend $75 or more pre tax.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Gift Box – Mug Size | shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Gift Box – Small "Barn" Size | shopDisney
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Gift Box – Small Apparel Size | shopDisney
Frozen 2 Tattoos | shopDisney
Toy Story 4 Tattoos | shopDisney
Frozen 2 Birthday Candle | shopDisney
Spider-Man Webbed Wonder Birthday Candle Set | shopDisney
Disney Princess Glitter Putty | shopDisney
Sleeping Beauty Castle Sponge | shopDisney
Teacup Sponge | shopDisney
Monorail Sponge – Walt Disney World | shopDisney
Ariel Jewel of the Sea Mad Beauty Sheet Face Mask | shopDisney
Ursula Delightfully Wicked Mad Beauty Sheet Face Mask | shopDisney
Jasmine A Whole New World Mad Beauty Sheet Face Mask | shopDisney
LEGO
LEGO.com offers free standard shipping year round on purchases of $35.01 or more pre tax. If you’re a little short of that threshold, here are a few small items that can bump you into the free shipping category and give your Master Builders more tools for imaginative play!
Brick Separator | Classic | Official LEGO Shop US
Food Accessories | Xtra | Official LEGO Shop US
Botanical Accessories | Xtra | Official LEGO Shop US
Sports Accessories | Xtra | Official LEGO Shop US
Creative Blue Bricks | Classic | Official LEGO Shop US
LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca Key Chain | Star Wars | Official LEGO Shop US
2×4 Bright Blue Key Chain | Miscellaneous | Official LEGO Shop US
LEGO ǀ Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Key Chain | Disney | Official LEGO Shop US
Minnie Key Chain | Disney | Official LEGO Shop US
Amazon
If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can still enjoy free shipping from Amazon directly and even select sellers when you spend $25 or more pre tax on qualifying items. Not quite there? Check out these Disney items that are great to give away or have on hand when the kids come for a visit.