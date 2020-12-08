Just Shy of the Free Shipping Threshold? Add These Practical and Inexpensive Gifts to Your Cart

We’ve all been there, we’re shopping on a favorite website, adding items to the cart, when we realize we're several dollars short of the minimum for free shipping! You could always make an impulse purchase to get you over the hump, or you could go for something fun, practical and perfect for stocking stuffers.

Below are some of our suggested add-on purchases to help you reach the minimum for free shipping from shopDisney, LEGO, and Amazon. These are great small items to keep for yourself or give away to the friends and family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Now through December 31, 2020 guests can enjoy free shipping on select, in-stock merchandise purchased via phone orders and orders placed online at shopDisney.com when they spend $75 or more pre tax.

LEGO

LEGO.com offers free standard shipping year round on purchases of $35.01 or more pre tax. If you’re a little short of that threshold, here are a few small items that can bump you into the free shipping category and give your Master Builders more tools for imaginative play!

Brick Separator | Classic | Official LEGO Shop US

Amazon

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can still enjoy free shipping from Amazon directly and even select sellers when you spend $25 or more pre tax on qualifying items. Not quite there? Check out these Disney items that are great to give away or have on hand when the kids come for a visit.