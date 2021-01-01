Disney+ Watch Guide: January 1st-7th

Happy New Year on Disney+! Ten new episodes of Jim Henson Productions’ Earth to Ned are new this week along with new library additions like The Wolverine and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Earth to Ned – Episodes 11-20

“From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”

New Extras

Go behind-the-scenes of the Pixar SparkShorts film.

Beyond the Clouds – “A Firm Handshake”

“Justin discusses integrating music from Zach and Sammy’s album, “A Firm Handshake,” into the film. The choice is made to record the singing live on set to capture the raw emotion of the film, but the decision comes with challenges for production. Justin invites Sammy to contribute a song of her own for the final track in the film, and she looks for inspiration in her relationship with Zach.”

New on Disney+

Blue Sky Animation Studios’ feature-length adaptation of the classic children’s book.

The X-Men character goes on an action-packed adventure in Tokyo in this spin-off film.

National Geographic follows the world’s biggest school of sharks in this 2018 documentary.

Scientists relive five of the greatest shark-feeding events in this documentary special.

A search for the elusive Great Hammerhead also reveals new information about these incredible creatures.

Library Highlights

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now