Disney+ Watch Guide: January 1st-7th

New Exclusives
Earth to Ned – Episodes 11-20
“From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”
New Extras
Making of Out
Go behind-the-scenes of the Pixar SparkShorts film.
Beyond the Clouds – “A Firm Handshake”
“Justin discusses integrating music from Zach and Sammy’s album, “A Firm Handshake,” into the film. The choice is made to record the singing live on set to capture the raw emotion of the film, but the decision comes with challenges for production. Justin invites Sammy to contribute a song of her own for the final track in the film, and she looks for inspiration in her relationship with Zach.”
New on Disney+
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Blue Sky Animation Studios’ feature-length adaptation of the classic children’s book.
The Wolverine (2013)
The X-Men character goes on an action-packed adventure in Tokyo in this spin-off film.
700 Sharks
National Geographic follows the world’s biggest school of sharks in this 2018 documentary.
Great Shark Chow Down
Scientists relive five of the greatest shark-feeding events in this documentary special.
Mega Hammerhead
A search for the elusive Great Hammerhead also reveals new information about these incredible creatures.
