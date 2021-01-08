TV Review: “Muppet Babies” Season 3, Episode 1 – “Oh Brother” and “Fozzie’s Boo Boo Patrol”

by | Jan 8, 2021 7:41 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s become a well-known fact in the past few years that the newest rendition of Muppet Babies on Disney Junior is one of the best kids shows. Aside from having loveable characters for kiddos to adore (and parents to get nostalgic over), every episode features an original song and great lessons.

The season 3 opening episode is made up of two parts as normal — but this time, they both feature Fozzie, and his new little sister, Rozzie.

In the first episode, “Oh Brother”, Fozzie learns from his parents that they’re adopting a little sister. Not knowing how to be a big brother, Fozzie panics and turns to Rizzo (who has lots of siblings) for help. Rizzo puts Fozzie through a bunch of tests to see how he holds up to being a big brother. Fozzie has a hard time keeping up and becomes more worried.

In the end, Miss Nanny assures Fozzie that the best way he can be a big brother to his new little sister is to love her. We meet Fozzie’s new little sister, Rozzie, during a heartwarming song called “Just Give Her Love.”

I must admit that I was a little apprehensive about the idea of Fozzie all of a sudden having a sister. It never occurred to me that it would be an adoptive sister. This 12-minute episode packs a lot of emotional punch and teaches its viewers two very important lessons, sharing what adoption is and that there is no manual or set of rules for how to be a brother, sister, mother, father, etc. The most important thing you can do for anyone is love them. Miss Nanny tells Fozzie that being a big brother doesn’t mean getting everything right. Being a big brother means you love your family no matter what, and that’s something we all need to remember.

In the second half of the episode, “Boo Boo Patrol,” Rozzie spends her first day in the nursery and she is so excited to play with everybody! After a near-miss where Rozzie almost gets hurt, Fozzie becomes an overprotective big brother. He imagines absolute worst-case scenarios for any and every activity (e.g. if she jumps on a trampoline she might hit an airplane) and ultimately stops her from having fun at every turn, dubbing himself the Boo Boo Patrol (aka Helicopter Brother).

The new siblings find themselves at odds when Rozzie tells Fozzie that he’s not letting her have any fun. It’s Miss Nanny to the rescue once more when she reminds Fozzie that he often gets hurt when he’s playing. She tells the whole gang that there’s no way to be 100% safe all the time. It’s important to be careful and mindful, but don’t let caution stop you from living your life.

This is a huge message for a children’s show to deliver. Sure, I’ve met over-cautious kids in my life. But more than that, I’ve met over-cautious parents. This is a gentle reminder to kids and parents alike to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Safety is, of course, important. But there definitely should be awareness vs. non-participation.

As per usual, Muppet Babies continues its streak of being smart, cute, and relatable. I can’t wait to see what other characters join the cast this season!

You can catch the new season Muppet Babies streaming on DisneyNOW and past seasons available on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed