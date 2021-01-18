Zzzax of Life – Episode 1: WandaVision Intro and Pitching Marvel Sitcoms

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #1: WandaVision Intro and Pitching Marvel Sitcoms
Date: January 18th, 2021
Listen
Topics
Mack and Kyle introduce themselves and their relationship with Marvel before hitting a couple of Marvel headlines. Then, we dive into the first two episodes of Wandavision on Disney+. Finally, Jess joins us as we draft Marvel characters to cast our own sitcom and pitch our concept.
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”