Comic Review – “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” #9 Improves Upon the Series By Breaking Its Pattern

by | Jan 27, 2021 2:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel’s ongoing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic book showed some marked improvement in its latest issue, out today, by ensuring that it’s not just another rehash of the same pattern of events we’ve seen over and over in this series since it launched early last year.

Issue #9 of Bounty Hunters— entitled “The Terminus Gauntlet – Part 2: Squadron of One”– starts off with a flashback similar to last issue’s opening, with onetime Imperial academy pilot Beilert Valance stranded on the planet Qhulosk after being abandoned by his squadmates, including a young Han Solo. That story progresses in the same fashion we saw it play out in the Han Solo: Imperial Cadet miniseries, and we return to the “present” timeline (the period between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) to catch up with Valance as he is running a mission for the Rebel Alliance, who had recently helped him out with a significant personal request.

Valance arrives at the disabled husk of a rebel transport stranded in deep space, and must outrun a band of pirates (formerly Hondo Ohnaka’s gang, though Hondo himself is nowhere to be seen and a captain named Skragg rules in his place) to get onboard and rescue the marooned freedom fighters before it’s too late. Skragg is working with Dengar– another famous bounty hunter first seen in Empire— to commandeer the vessel, but Valance makes every effort to help the rebels fight off the pirate scourge, though they don’t quite trust him right away. The bulk of this issue is spent watching Beilert figure out how to combat the threat without the full support of his supposed allies, but we’re also treated to a brief interlude on the planet Ruusan that almost feels like an apology and symbolic course-correction for a plot point earlier in this title’s run that stirred up a decent amount of controversy among online Star Wars fans in 2020.

It’s interesting to see writer Ethan Sacks adjusting to vocal criticism of his work, and I think that reveal opens up some intriguing avenues for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters to explore, but I’m admittedly more excited that this issue didn’t just stick to this series’ established (and extremely repetitive) model of having Valance show up somewhere, do battle against another hunter, then flee to his next destination. To be fair, we may very well see that template resurface again next month, as Beilert must face off against Dengar and Skragg, but at least this installment felt like it had a little bit more going on. Paolo Villanelli’s artwork also feels improved in #9, as though the artist perhaps had more time to choreograph the action and block out the story’s pacing. Regardless, it’s nice to feel hopeful about the future of Bounty Hunters again, and last week’s crossover with Star Wars: Doctor Aphra doesn’t hurt either.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #9 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed