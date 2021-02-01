Zzzax of Life – Episode 3: WandaVision “We Interrupt This Program” and Marvel Football Teams

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #3: WandaVision “We Interrupt This Program” and Marvel Football Teams
Date: February 1, 2021
Mack and Kyle discuss some more Marvel news, including the start of production on a new MCU film and take a deep dive into the third episode of WandaVision. Finally, Cole joins in as the crew drafts Marvel characters for a super-powered football team.
