The Sweep Spot Ep. #302- Disneyland Night Custodial Manager Tom Theiss

We welcome Tom Theiss, who was a Night Custodial “Third Shift” Manager at Disneyland with 45 years as a cast member. Plus, we discuss current Disneyland Resort events, as always, but this time we are joined by Naomi of Petra’s Pintorium.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com