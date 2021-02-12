Disney+ Watch Guide: February 12th-18th

Between Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, there’s a lot of ways Disney+ can help you make the most of this month’s holidays. By the way, this week’s WandaVision takes us back to Halloween in the 1990’s and other new exclusives include new episodes of Inside Pixar and a new documentary, Marvel’s Behind the Mask. New arrivals include the fan-requested Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. Don’t forget to check out our Library Highlights section this week, there’s a lot of milestone anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

WandaVision – “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

“Disturbances on Halloween separate Wanda from Vision, who looks into anomalous activity in Westview.”

Five new episodes of the short-form series arrive on Disney+ with a theme of “Portraits”

Legendary Marvel Comics creators talk about what it takes to make an engaging character behind every superhero in this new documentary special, premiering on Disney+.

New on Disney+

Whitney Houston, Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber and Bernadette Peters star in this 1997 The Wonderful World of Disney adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s TV musical.

Betty White, Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver star in this Touchstone comedy from 2010.

An animated web series that ties into the Hasbro collectable game.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – The Little Whirlwind

Mickey Mouse met his match when he faced off with a tiny tornado on February 14th, 1941.

25th Anniversary – Muppet Treasure Island

The worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and Jim Henson collided on February 16th, 1996.

The hit One Saturday Morning cartoon became a big-screen blockbuster on February 16th, 2001.

20th Anniversary – Motocrossed

This beloved DCOM premiered February 16th, 2001, telling the story of a girl named Andi who secretly races in her twin brother’s place when he gets injured.

15th Anniversary – Eight Below

Paul Walker starred in this heartwarming film based on a true story about a man who fought to save his team of sled dogs who got trapped in Antarctica, released to theaters on February 17th, 2006.

10th Anniversary – Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Disney Junior’s preschool series inspired by Peter Pan premiered February 14th, 2011.

Enjoy romantic stories for all ages, including a selection of Valentine’s Day episodes of The Simpsons, in the Valentine’s Day Collection.

Black History Month

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

