Fun Facts From D23’s “Muppet Treasure Island” 25th Anniversary Watch Party

D23 celebrated the 25th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island with a tweet-along that included the official accounts of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Rizzo. It was a lot of fun and along the way, they shared some fun facts about the making of the film. Here are a few highlights from the event that any Muppets fan won’t want to miss.

After stealing the show in The Muppet Christmas Carol, @GonzotheGreat and @Rizzo were going to be the heroes of this adventure as a duo named “Jim and Hawkins,” but it was decided that a (human) boy going on the adventure of a lifetime would be more impactful. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/8sWOLvxHoy — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

Actor Kevin Bishop was the very first boy auditioned out of about 100 hopefuls to play the role of Jim Hawkins! #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/leVJs5XCzL — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

Does Squire Trelawney’s butler look familiar? Or perhaps, does he SOUND familiar? The butler is played by Muppet performer Jerry Nelson, better known as the performer for Muppets such as Floyd Pepper, Robin the Frog, and Lew Zealand. #D23MuppetMayhem — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

The extravagant sets included a complete seaport, an inn, and a 40-foot beach with palm trees and 200,000 gallons of surf—plus, island sets with mountains and jungle and detailed sets of boat interiors. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/5ctpkOgMU8 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

Ever wondered who makes costumes for frogs, rats, lobsters, and more? Costume designer Polly Smith, who was used to outfitting weirdos for The Muppet Show, created the swashbuckling wardrobe for Kermit and the other Muppet stars. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/zQGIOqbTu1 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

How many Muppets does it take to retell Treasure Island? More than 400, alongside more human actors than had ever appeared in a Muppet movie. #D23MuppetMayhem pic.twitter.com/DA2xLCskoi — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) February 17, 2021

