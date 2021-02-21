The Sweep Spot Ep. #303- Retired Imagineer Chris Crump

We welcome Chris Crump, who worked on Disneyland Resort projects with Imagineering, and who got to hang out at Disneyland and WED as a boy with his father, Disney Legend Rolly Crump. Plus, we discuss current Disneyland Resort events, as always, but this time we are joined by Tage and Teresa from DLWeekly Podcast.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com