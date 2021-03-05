Disney+ Watch Guide: March 5th-11th

by | Mar 5, 2021 8:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

It’s a magical week on Disney+ with the Premier Access release of Raya and the Last Dragon and the finale of WandaVision. Here’s everything that’s new or worth celebrating this week on Disney’s streaming service. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Raya and the Last Dragon (Premier Access Required)

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

WandaVision – “The Series Finale”

“The events of WandaVision come to a head, and the destinies of all who took part are determined.”

Marvel Studios Legends – “Falcon” and “The Winter Soldier”

Get ready for the next Marvel Studios original series with these recaps of both characters’ stories so far.

New on Disney+

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Bill Murray voices the popular comic strip cat in 20th Century Studios’ 2nd Garfield movie.

Heartland Docs, DVM

The 2nd season from Nat Geo about a real-life couple who run a veterinarian business in Nebraska comes to Disney+.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs – “Time Warped”

“Griffin and Harper observe as young Ben and Savannah sit around the post-dance campfire when, suddenly, Savannah is spooked by a counselor dressed as the legendary Moss Man.“

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Knight For a Day

The Goof learned to joust on March 8th, 1946 when this classic animated short premiered.

25th Anniversary – Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

Chance, Shadow and Sassy got lost again, this time in San Francisco, on March 8th, 1996 in this Walt Disney Pictures sequel.

20th Anniversary – The Luck of the Irish

Ryan Merriman discovered his Irish heritage by turning into a leprechaun when this DCOM premiered on March 9th, 2001.

10th Anniversary – Mars Needs Moms

Based on a popular children's book, Robert Zemeckis’ motion capture epic was released in 3D on March 11th, 2011.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

