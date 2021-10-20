Recap: “Dopesick” Episode 4 “Pseudo-Addiction (Hulu)

by | Oct 20, 2021 1:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Dopesick is back this week with a brand-new episode that takes viewers deeper into the rabbit hole of the opioid crisis. Episode 4 “Pseudo-Addiction” shows how teenagers looking for a high will adapt and the depths of despair that opioid addiction will bring.

It’s 1997, and kids are learning that if you crush up OxyContin pills and snort them, then the high is nothing like anyone has ever experienced. With the new way to take Oxy, deaths can be expected and in the opening moments we see a teenager overdose in his car.

Betsy (Kaitlyn Dever) has lost her job at the mine and is working as a gas station attendant. Addiction has been tough on Betsy. The effect of Oxy is evident in her demeanor and appearance. But Betsy is not the only one who is struggling.

Dr. Finnix (Michael Keaton) is well into his addiction thanks to his own OxyContin prescription from a car accident. What seemed like the best way to manage his pain from the injury has resulted in the doctor struggling to get by and stealing patient medication to satiate his addiction.

While OxyContin is making a ton of money for Purdue, word is starting to come to light about the addictive nature of the pills. Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) is looking to recruit an aggressive specialist in pain that will help neutralize the threat of bad press. With their new pain guru, Purdue proclaims that addiction is not real, in fact it is pseudo-addiction which is a symptom of true pain. The only way to eliminate the pseudo-addiction is to prescribe more pills.

In 2004 Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer (Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker) are slowly combing through the mountains of boxes delivered to their office by Purdue as per the court order. After meeting with US Attorney John Brownlee (Jake McDorman), Rick and Randy are discouraged about their chances of success and are left wondering how they can ever catch up to Purdue.

Back in 2000 at the FDA, Bridget Meyer (Rosario Dawson) is looking to reign in Purdue and OxyContin. At a meeting with the watchdog agency, Bridget lays out her reasons for a reevaluation of Oxy only to be steam rolled by the uncooperative bureaucrats. Bridget is sounding a warning bell about the dangers of Oxy, but the FDA officials see the drug as a miracle for those in pain.

Meanwhile, Dr. Finnix is spiraling deep into a hole of addiction. The doctor knows that he is in trouble and tries to quit the drug cold turkey. When Billy (Will Poulter) returns to visit Finnix, the changes in the doctor are obvious. Finnix questions Billy about addiction and then proceeds to berate the young salesperson for selling poison. Furious over his own predicament, Finnix punches Billy in the face and throws him out of his office. Finnix warns Billy that if he ever comes back, he will kill him.

Betsy has an uncomfortable reunion with her ex-girlfriend Grace (Cleopatra Coleman). Telling her that she is only passing through town, Grace leaves money for Betsy, which Betsy proceeds to use to fund a drug trip to Florida, where it is easy to buy Oxy at pain clinics.

Rick and Randy are digging through a mountain of paperwork supplied by Purdue, but they have a theory. The pharmaceutical company quoted a New England Journal of Medicine ‘study’ to help support their quest to eliminate chronic pain. Rick and Randy learn that the study quoted by Purdue, wasn’t a study at all. The basis of their campaign to eliminate pain is rooted in a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Betsy comes home to find her family with Grace holding an intervention for her drug use. Overwhelmed by the actions of her loved ones, Betsy agrees to go to an addiction meeting only to be sold OxyContin in the bathroom by another attendee.

The tentacles of Oxy continue to destroy lives as we watch Dr. Finnix meet with the local drug dealer. Informed by the dealer that he should try crushing the oxy and snorting it, Finnix returns home and gets high. Hallucinating his dead wife, Dr. Finnix is left to dance the night away alone high out of his mind.

My Take:

Episode four is a lot to take in as a viewer. One on hand we see our favorite characters Dr. Finnix and Betsy spiral out of control, but we see some hope for the future through the case Rick and Randy’s are building against Purdue.

Kaitlyn Dever and Michael Keaton are nothing short of heartbreaking in their performances. Watching how each actor brings their characters' experiences to life is just a snapshot of what thousands experienced in real life. Betsy and Dr. Finnix are good people who have been swallowed into the OxyContin sinkhole. In Dever and Keaton’s performance we see an unrelenting struggle to survive. This episode alone is the proof that Dever and Keaton will be on the awards circuit in the coming year.

While the struggle of the common people is chronicled, we also see how Purdue is willing to go to extreme lengths to maintain the sales of their drug. It is shocking that a letter to the editor is the basis of Purdue’s ‘scientific study’, but corporate greed knows no boundaries.

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed