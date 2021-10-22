Preview – Middleweight Contenders Move Up a Division to Face Off at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

by | Oct 22, 2021 12:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The UFC will continue its stretch of events at the APEX in Las Vegas tomorrow night with UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori. The night will feature some very exciting fights, headlined by a couple of serious contenders in the middleweight division who are moving up in weight.

Two former championship challengers will face off in the main event with the hope of staking their claim for another shot at a title. Plus, two promising lightweights will look to crack the top 15 in the division and two talented women’s bantamweights will try to do the same.

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

The women’s bantamweight division is a tough one to crack, with talent all up and down the top 15. Clark will be looking to put together back to back wins in hopes of climbing into those rankings. The 33-year-old comes in with a 10-6 record with three wins by knockout and two by submission. With a very well-rounded game, she just needs to put it all together and starts to string together a few wins, something she has only managed to do twice in her career to this point.

Across the octagon, Edwards will be bringing in a 10-3 record with five knockout wins and three submissions. It’s rare to see someone in such a light weight class with such a nose for the finish. Add to that that she is just 26 years old and we have a very promising young fighter here. Edwards will be looking for her second UFC win while also looking to shake off her first UFC loss.

Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn

The lightweight division is loaded with explosive talent that can end a fight in the blink of an eye. Dawson very much fits that mold as the 27-year-old comes into this bout with an impressive 17-1 record and 11 wins by submission. He’s also riing an eight-fight win streak and is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. His last lost came all the back in 2016 and he’s not going to be looking to change that. A win here could vault Dawson into the top 15 in the very crowded lightweight division.

Of course, with such an accomplished opponent waiting for him, Glenn is really the one with everything to gain here. The 32-year-old enters with a 22-6 record and 12 wins by knockout. He’ll be looking to start a winning streak here, coming off of a knockout victory in June. This is an interesting matchup stylistically and whoever can exact their gameplan more effectively here will likely come out the winner.

Light Heavyweight bout: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

This main event is peculiar in a few of ways. First off, it’s odd to see a main event featuring two very talented fighters who are both coming off of a loss. It’s even more rare to have both of those losses be against the same fighter. And to make things even stranger, both of these top five middleweights will be meeting in the light heavyweight division.

Costa is a very dangerous competitor who hasn’t fought in over a year, when he lost a championship opportunity against Israel Adesanya. Still, he comes in with a nearly perfect 13-1 record with 11 knockouts and will be looking to bounce back after his first loss. It will be interesting to see how Costa handles both the defeat and the transition to light heavyweight. He was a very hard hitter at 185 and that doesn’t figure to change with a move to 205.

Vettori’s championship loss to Adesanya was much more recent, coming back in June. Still, the Italian with a 17-5 record and nine wins by submission. Don’t be fooled by that submission game though, Vettori loves to stand and bang an can have a lot of success in doing so. However, against Costa, he may be looking to get this fight to the ground to use his grappling. One thing is for sure, the winner of this fight is set up for a very big opportunity, whether it be in the light heavyweight or the middleweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori will be held Saturday, October 23 at 4 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed