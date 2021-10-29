Disneyland Paris Shares Program For Halloween Party, Includes Some Rare Characters

The annual Disneyland Paris Halloween Soirée is set to take place this weekend, marking the first party back at the resort since pre-pandemic. With the resort’s Halloween Soirée approaching on October 31st, they have shared the full program for this ticketed event – which includes rare character meet and greets, dance parties and spooky fun for all the family to enjoy.
Character Selfie Spots
- Dr. Facilier – Town Square (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Edgar Balthazar – near Liberty Arcade (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Lady Tremaine and her Daughters – Flower Street (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Cruella De Vil – near Casey’s Corner (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- The Queen – near Victoria’s (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Gaston – near Plaza Gardens (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Maleficent – near Sleeping Beauty Castle (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Jafar – Central Plaza, near Adventureland (8.30pm – 10.45pm)
- Jack Skellington – Phantom Manor Gazebo (8.30pm – 9.30pm)
- Oogie Boogie – Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing (8.30pm – 10.30pm)
- Prince John and Sheriff Of Nottingham – L’Arbe Enchanté (8.30pm – 10pm)
- Mickey And Friends – Meet Mickey Mouse (8.30pm – 10.30pm)
- Star Wars Characters – Videopolis Theatre and Starport (8.30pm – 11pm)
Magic Shots
- Hitchhiking Ghosts World Tour – Frontierland (8.30pm – 11pm)
- The Hyenas – Adventureland (8.30pm – 11pm)
Shows, Entertainment and Dance Parties
- Mickey’s Happy Halloween Surprise – Parade Route (9.30pm)
- The Evil Dragon – Parade Route (11.05pm)
- SkeleToon Party – Main Street U.S.A. (8.50pm, 10.25pm, 11.30pm)
- Captain Hook’s Pirate Academy – Royal Castle Stage (9.10pm, 10.05pm, 11.30pm)
- Reveal Your Inner Villain – Main Street U.S.A. (12am)
- The Galactic Party – Starport (8.45pm – 12am)
- Fiesta Con Las Catrinas – Frontierland (8.45pm – 12am)
- Disney’s Villains Electro Party – Central Plaza (12.20am – 2am)
Attractions (open until 2am)
- Big Thunder Mountain
- Frontierland Playground
- Phantom Manor
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- La Cabane Des Robinson
- La Plage Des Pirates
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril
- it’s a small world
- Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque
- Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Dumbo The Flying Elephant
- Les Voyages de Pinocchio
- Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains
- Le Carrousel de Lancelot
- Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain
- Starport
- Star Tours: The Adventures Continue
- Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast
- Autopia
Restaurants
- Market House Deli (until 2am)
- Cookie Kitchen (until 2am)
- Casey’s Corner (until 2am)
- Plaza Gardens Restaurant (until 11pm)
- Hakuna Matata (until 11pm)
- Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates (until 10.30pm)
- Restaurant Agrabah Café (until 10.30pm)
- Silver Spur Steakhouse (until 11pm)
- The Lucky Nugget Saloon (until 11.30pm)
- Fuente del Oro Restaurante (until 11.30pm)
- Cowboy Cookout Barbecue (until 11pm)
- Au Chalet de la Marionnette (until 11pm)
- Pizzeria Bella Notte (until 11pm)
- Café Hyperion (until 1.30am)
Shops (until 2am)
- Main Street Motors
- Disney Clothiers, Ltd.
- Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains
- Stroller and Wheelchair Rentals
- New Century Notions – Flora’s Unique Boutique
- Boardwalk Candy Palace
- Emporium
- Disney & Co.
- Lilly’s Boutique
- Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building
- Big Thunder Photographer
- Star Traders
- Constellations
- Light Speed Photography
- Sir Mickey’s Boutique
- Le Coffre du Capitaine
Disneyland Paris are celebrating the Halloween season from October 1st to November 7th – delighting guests with new spooky food and beverage options, the return of the fan-favourite Illusion Manor and Maleficent floats, villain interactions and frightful decorations. The Halloween Soirée runs from 8pm – 2am and tickets are available now.
