Disneyland Paris Shares Program For Halloween Party, Includes Some Rare Characters

The annual Disneyland Paris Halloween Soirée is set to take place this weekend, marking the first party back at the resort since pre-pandemic. With the resort’s Halloween Soirée approaching on October 31st, they have shared the full program for this ticketed event – which includes rare character meet and greets, dance parties and spooky fun for all the family to enjoy.

Character Selfie Spots

Dr. Facilier – Town Square (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Edgar Balthazar – near Liberty Arcade (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Lady Tremaine and her Daughters – Flower Street (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Cruella De Vil – near Casey’s Corner (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

The Queen – near Victoria’s (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Gaston – near Plaza Gardens (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Maleficent – near Sleeping Beauty Castle (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Jafar – Central Plaza, near Adventureland (8.30pm – 10.45pm)

Jack Skellington – Phantom Manor Gazebo (8.30pm – 9.30pm)

Oogie Boogie – Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing (8.30pm – 10.30pm)

Prince John and Sheriff Of Nottingham – L’Arbe Enchanté (8.30pm – 10pm)

Mickey And Friends – Meet Mickey Mouse (8.30pm – 10.30pm)

Star Wars Characters – Videopolis Theatre and Starport (8.30pm – 11pm)

Magic Shots

Hitchhiking Ghosts World Tour – Frontierland (8.30pm – 11pm)

The Hyenas – Adventureland (8.30pm – 11pm)

Shows, Entertainment and Dance Parties

Mickey’s Happy Halloween Surprise – Parade Route (9.30pm)

The Evil Dragon – Parade Route (11.05pm)

SkeleToon Party – Main Street U.S.A. (8.50pm, 10.25pm, 11.30pm)

Captain Hook’s Pirate Academy – Royal Castle Stage (9.10pm, 10.05pm, 11.30pm)

Reveal Your Inner Villain – Main Street U.S.A. (12am)

The Galactic Party – Starport (8.45pm – 12am)

Fiesta Con Las Catrinas – Frontierland (8.45pm – 12am)

Disney’s Villains Electro Party – Central Plaza (12.20am – 2am)

Attractions (open until 2am)

Big Thunder Mountain

Frontierland Playground

Phantom Manor

Pirates of the Caribbean

La Cabane Des Robinson

La Plage Des Pirates

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril

it’s a small world

Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque

Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups

Peter Pan’s Flight

Dumbo The Flying Elephant

Les Voyages de Pinocchio

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains

Le Carrousel de Lancelot

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain

Starport

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast

Autopia

Restaurants

Market House Deli (until 2am)

Cookie Kitchen (until 2am)

Casey’s Corner (until 2am)

Plaza Gardens Restaurant (until 11pm)

Hakuna Matata (until 11pm)

Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates (until 10.30pm)

Restaurant Agrabah Café (until 10.30pm)

Silver Spur Steakhouse (until 11pm)

The Lucky Nugget Saloon (until 11.30pm)

Fuente del Oro Restaurante (until 11.30pm)

Cowboy Cookout Barbecue (until 11pm)

Au Chalet de la Marionnette (until 11pm)

Pizzeria Bella Notte (until 11pm)

Café Hyperion (until 1.30am)

Shops (until 2am)

Main Street Motors

Disney Clothiers, Ltd.

Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains

Stroller and Wheelchair Rentals

New Century Notions – Flora’s Unique Boutique

Boardwalk Candy Palace

Emporium

Disney & Co.

Lilly’s Boutique

Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building

Big Thunder Photographer

Star Traders

Constellations

Light Speed Photography

Sir Mickey’s Boutique

Le Coffre du Capitaine

Disneyland Paris are celebrating the Halloween season from October 1st to November 7th – delighting guests with new spooky food and beverage options, the return of the fan-favourite Illusion Manor and Maleficent floats, villain interactions and frightful decorations. The Halloween Soirée runs from 8pm – 2am and tickets are available now.