Disneyland Paris Shares Program For Halloween Party, Includes Some Rare Characters

by | Oct 29, 2021 6:27 AM Pacific Time

The annual Disneyland Paris Halloween Soirée is set to take place this weekend, marking the first party back at the resort since pre-pandemic. With the resort’s Halloween Soirée approaching on October 31st, they have shared the full program for this ticketed event – which includes rare character meet and greets, dance parties and spooky fun for all the family to enjoy.

Character Selfie Spots

  • Dr. Facilier – Town Square (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                        
  • Edgar Balthazar – near Liberty Arcade (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                                
  • Lady Tremaine and her Daughters – Flower Street (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                        
  • Cruella De Vil – near Casey’s Corner (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                        
  • The Queen – near Victoria’s (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                
  • Gaston – near Plaza Gardens (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                
  • Maleficent – near Sleeping Beauty Castle (8.30pm – 10.45pm)                
  • Jafar – Central Plaza, near Adventureland (8.30pm – 10.45pm)        
  • Jack Skellington – Phantom Manor Gazebo (8.30pm – 9.30pm)                        
  • Oogie Boogie – Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing (8.30pm – 10.30pm)                        
  • Prince John and Sheriff Of Nottingham – L’Arbe Enchanté (8.30pm – 10pm)                
  • Mickey And Friends – Meet Mickey Mouse (8.30pm – 10.30pm)                
  • Star Wars Characters – Videopolis Theatre and Starport (8.30pm – 11pm)

Magic Shots

  • Hitchhiking Ghosts World Tour – Frontierland (8.30pm – 11pm)                
  • The Hyenas – Adventureland (8.30pm – 11pm)

Shows, Entertainment and Dance Parties

  • Mickey’s Happy Halloween Surprise – Parade Route (9.30pm)
  • The Evil Dragon – Parade Route (11.05pm)                
  • SkeleToon Party – Main Street U.S.A. (8.50pm, 10.25pm, 11.30pm)        
  • Captain Hook’s Pirate Academy – Royal Castle Stage (9.10pm, 10.05pm, 11.30pm)        
  • Reveal Your Inner Villain – Main Street U.S.A. (12am)                        
  • The Galactic Party – Starport (8.45pm – 12am)                        
  • Fiesta Con Las Catrinas – Frontierland (8.45pm – 12am)                        
  • Disney’s Villains Electro Party – Central Plaza (12.20am – 2am)

Attractions (open until 2am)

                                        

  • Big Thunder Mountain                        
  • Frontierland Playground                        
  • Phantom Manor                        
  • Pirates of the Caribbean                        
  • La Cabane Des Robinson                        
  • La Plage Des Pirates                
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril                        
  • it’s a small world                        
  • Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque                                
  • Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups                                
  • Peter Pan’s Flight                        
  • Dumbo The Flying Elephant                                
  • Les Voyages de Pinocchio                        
  • Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains                        
  • Le Carrousel de Lancelot                                
  • Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain                                
  • Starport                                
  • Star Tours: The Adventures Continue                                
  • Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast                                
  • Autopia

Restaurants

  • Market House Deli (until 2am)                        
  • Cookie Kitchen (until 2am)                        
  • Casey’s Corner (until 2am)                        
  • Plaza Gardens Restaurant (until 11pm)                        
  • Hakuna Matata (until 11pm)                        
  • Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates (until 10.30pm)                
  • Restaurant Agrabah Café (until 10.30pm)        
  • Silver Spur Steakhouse (until 11pm)                
  • The Lucky Nugget Saloon (until 11.30pm)                
  • Fuente del Oro Restaurante (until 11.30pm)                
  • Cowboy Cookout Barbecue (until 11pm)                        
  • Au Chalet de la Marionnette (until 11pm)                        
  • Pizzeria Bella Notte (until 11pm)                        
  • Café Hyperion (until 1.30am)

Shops (until 2am)

  • Main Street Motors
  • Disney Clothiers, Ltd.                
  • Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains                
  • Stroller and Wheelchair Rentals                
  • New Century Notions – Flora’s Unique Boutique                        
  • Boardwalk Candy Palace                                
  • Emporium                                
  • Disney & Co.                        
  • Lilly’s Boutique                        
  • Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building                                
  • Big Thunder Photographer                        
  • Star Traders                        
  • Constellations                        
  • Light Speed Photography                        
  • Sir Mickey’s Boutique                
  • Le Coffre du Capitaine

Disneyland Paris are celebrating the Halloween season from October 1st to November 7th – delighting guests with new spooky food and beverage options, the return of the fan-favourite Illusion Manor and Maleficent floats, villain interactions and frightful decorations. The Halloween Soirée runs from 8pm – 2am and tickets are available now.

 
 
