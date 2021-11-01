The Sweep Spot Ep. #320 – Longtime Disneyland Bussing Foreman Michael Barry

We welcome Michael Barry, who recently retired after a Disneyland career that started in 1970! We chat with him about keeping Disneyland restaurants clean, and the adventures he had along the way. Plus, we catch up on current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present.

