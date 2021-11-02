Children’s Book Review – “Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith” Is a Youngling’s Ideal Guide to the Dark Side

by | Nov 2, 2021 11:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Is your child a Star Wars fan who’s curious about the ways of the dark side of the Force? Are you frustrated by the existence of last year’s reference book Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi and do you find yourself wishing for a companion volume to provide the opposite perspective to your youngling? Well look no further than Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith, which came out in October from Lucasfilm Publishing and Insight Edition’s “Insight Kids” imprint.

Written once again by author Marc Sumerak (Star Wars: Droidography), Secrets of the Sith is told from the perspective of Darth Sidious, AKA Sheev Palpatine, the dark-side being who orchestrated the events seen across all nine films of the Skywalker Saga.

The book is presented as Palpatine’s ultimate manifesto, written with (perhaps foolhardy) boastful confidence before his final confrontation with his granddaughter Rey on Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Intended as an overview to Sith beliefs and practices, Sidious provides an introduction to the dark side– not to mention its opposition in the Jedi Order– before detailing the circumstances behind his rise to power during the Clone Wars and apparent downfall at the hands of his apprentice Darth Vader and Vader’s son Luke Skywalker. He then walks readers through specific powers that the Sith possess, followed by his plans for the future in the form of Rey and her Dyad Force-bond with Kylo Ren. We get further clarification of Snoke’s role in Palpatine’s plans, a history of the Skywalker clan, and a deep dive into Sith tenets like the “Rule of Two.”

Kids will learn about lightsaber design from the viewpoint of the dark side and how kyber crystals are “bled” to turn them from their more pure Jedi colors to Sith red. We also get a breakdown of the various acolytes, apprentices, inquisitors and masters who have served the Forces of Evil. And a good deal of real estate is spent setting up the climactic throne-room battle in The Rise of Skywalker, though anyone familiar with the films will already know how that ends. Every few pages or so there’s a pop-up illustration– or insert of an in-universe document– depicting a particular event or artifact (like a Sith wayfinder, for example), and artist Sergio Gómez Silván (J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World: A Pop-Up Gallery of Curiosities) does a beautiful job of rendering all of the concepts throughout the book, frequently providing perfect likenesses of the characters and locations we’ve seen in the long list of Star Wars movies and television series.

As the ostensible “writer” of this oversized hardcover volume, Palpatine’s conclusion is that the Sith will ultimately rise again. And as longtime Star Wars fans, we know the Jedi will always show up to defeat them in the end. But for young ones who may still be getting into the franchise, Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith is a great way to have them better understand where those who follow the dark side are coming from, what their goals are, and what precisely they might be capable of… although we wouldn’t necessarily want them going down that path themselves.

Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith is available now wherever books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed