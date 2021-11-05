Holiday Shopping: Stock Up on Seasonal Must-Haves With shopDisney’s Friends & Family Savings Event

by | Nov 5, 2021 1:08 PM Pacific Time

The leaves have changed color and soon the snow will be falling which means it's almost Christmas! In preparation for the winter holidays shopDisney is offering limited time savings across the entire site. Now through Sunday, November 7th guests can take advantage of the Family & Friends Savings Event and enjoy a 25% discount on some of the hottest items.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Friends & Family Savings Event – shopDisney

Stock up for your holiday celebrations and save big this winter with shopDisney's Friends & Family Savings Event. For a limited time, holiday must-haves are discounted up to 25% making it easy to share gifts with loved ones or decorate your home with beautiful Disney essentials.

  • Use the code: DISNEYPAL at checkout to secure your savings
  • Use the code: SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on purchases of $75 or more (pre tax)

Spirit of Giving

Bring some extra magic to those in need this holiday as you contribute to Disney’s efforts to support Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots. Disney just launched their 2021 From Our Family to Yours campaign by releasing another touching video and a Minnie Mouse plush and journal. Each purchase of these items will help benefit Make-A-Wish!

From Our Family to Yours Replica Journal

Minnie Mouse From Our Family to Yours Plush in Box – 9'' – Pre-Order

As for Toys for Tots, the Ultimate Toy Drive is going on now through December 14th and Disney has pledged $500,000 to the organization for 2021. You add your support and make a child’s Christmas extra merry with 10 of the hottest toys and plush for kids that can be purchased and donated through shopDisney!

The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Avengers Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

The Friends & Family discount extends to the both charitable campaigns meaning that you can make your shopDisney Christmas donation dollar amount go further.

Holiday Decor

Bring that Disney magic into your home through festive decorations that will warm your heart and deliver joy for years to come!

Mike Wazowski Knit Holiday Stocking – Monsters, Inc.

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Holiday Globe Ornament

Tinker Bell Light-Up Tree Topper

Minnie Mouse Nutcracker Figure

Games and Collectibles

Whether you’re a serious collector or just want to play during the season, you’ll love these magical offerings that the whole family can enjoy.

Candyland The Disney Theme Park Edition Game

Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched Game

Disney it's a small world Board Game

Rapunzel 2021 Holiday Special Edition Doll

Disney Animators' Collection Plush Doll Gift Set – 12''

Mickey Mouse and Friends Jumbo Holiday Pin

Festive Clothing

Spread the joy this winter and show off your love of all things Disney at the same time! Impress your guests with your Spirit Jersey collection, or enjoy family time in matching pajamas!

Star Wars Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars Holiday T-Shirt for Adults

Darth Vader Holiday T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Nightshirt for Women – Personalized

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Top and Pants Set for Baby

Marvel's Avengers Gingerbread Pullover Hoodie for Boys

More Holiday Shopping:

If you want to be ready for the holiday season, now is the perfect time to start shopping for gifts!

 
 
