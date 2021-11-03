Disney Launches “From Our Family To Yours” Supporting Make-A-Wish Featuring New Animated Short, “The Stepdad”

Disney has launched the “From Our Family To Yours” campaign in support of Make-A-Wish, that is sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit and includes a new short, The Stepdad.

Magic happens every day. ✨ Watch all of From Our Family To Yours at https://t.co/zpR4RJymdf. pic.twitter.com/e8Rf7PHkWU — shopDisney (@shopDisney) November 3, 2021

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney's festive "From Our Family To Yours" campaign and a sequel to 2020's Lola short, The Stepdad.

. Disney’s From Our Family To Yours campaign supports Make-A-Wish and our long-standing collaboration to help grant life-changing wishes for children. To learn more, visit With family togetherness at its heart, the animated festive tale follows a new blended family growing closer as they navigate their first Holiday season together. It celebrates the power of storytelling to inspire wonder and imagination and the magic that reading together creates.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Gregory Porter performs the original song “Love Runs Deeper,” released as a charity single in support of Make-A-Wish International. The single is available today, and for every download before December 31 2021, 100% of the proceeds from the retail price will be donated to Make-A-Wish International to help grant life-changing wishes that help children build physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illness. To learn more, visit wish.org/Disney

You can see the full version of the short from shopDisney UK below:

As part of the campaign, Disney will give support worth more than $2 million to Make-A-Wish International and our network of affiliates around the world. The support, made up of financial donations, media value and gifts in-kind, will help us step closer to achieve our vision of granting a wish for every eligible child.

A Skating Minnie Mouse plush and Journal inspired by the ad are available to buy exclusively at shopDisney.com

From Our Family to Yours Replica Journal | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse From Our Family to Yours Plush in Box – 9'' – Pre-Order | shopDisney