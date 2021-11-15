A Peek Inside the Officially Opened Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Located in the heart of the Most Magical Place on Earth, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve (an Autograph Collection Hotel) provides an oasis within feet of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT while feeling like you are in one of the most luxurious hotels on the planet.

After a few bumps in the road over the past few years, the new Swan Reserve officially opened its doors last week. This new Marriott property joins its sister hotels the Swan & Dolphin to add 349 guest rooms, including 149 executive meeting suites and over 22,000 square feet of meeting space. This provides a combined 2,600 rooms and 355,000 square feet of meeting space.

Guests can flow effortlessly from the excitement of the theme parks to the relaxation of a lavishly appointed hotel room or suite perfect for families of 6 to 8. The Swan Reserve offers all the amenities provided to guests throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks as well as the Extended Evening Hours. As an added benefit, guests enjoy full access to all amenities of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, including pools, restaurants, and lounges. The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve truly is like nothing else and with a prime location to boot.

With room options ranging from a Junior Suite to a Two-Bedroom Signature Suite, The Swan Reserve has an option for every family type and provides the views that can only be found at the newest property. One side faces Magic Kingdom and EPCOT with the other facing Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, so there is no shortage of picture perfect views.

And speaking of the perfect view, the VUE Lounge and VUE Room located on the 14th floor of the hotel are exclusive for hotel guests and offer one of the most breathtaking views in all of Walt Disney World. The space is available to be booked for meetings, weddings, and other special events and will surely become the place for all major evening events to catch Disney Enchanted from the Magic Kingdom or Harmonious from EPCOT.

For more information or to book your stay at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve click here.