Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley
Date: November 23rd, 2021 (recorded November 22nd, interview recorded November 19th)
As we continue our Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective, John Bishop from The Dis Insider drops by “Who’s the Bossk?” again to discuss George Lucas’s 2005 feature film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Plus, an interview with ILMxLAB immersive entertainment producer Alyssa Finley in promotion of the new Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge virtual-reality experience at Disneyland Resort, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
