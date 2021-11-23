Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley

Date: November 23rd, 2021 (recorded November 22nd, interview recorded November 19th)

Listen

Topics

As we continue our Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective, John Bishop from The Dis Insider drops by “Who’s the Bossk?” again to discuss George Lucas’s 2005 feature film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Plus, an interview with ILMxLAB immersive entertainment producer Alyssa Finley in promotion of the new Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge virtual-reality experience at Disneyland Resort, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below