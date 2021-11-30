Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 84: Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars with Aubree Ochoa

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #84: Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars with Aubree Ochoa
Date: November 30th, 2021 (recorded November 29th)
Topics
Guest Aubree Ochoa from “The Convor Call” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 2008 theatrically released Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature film and the Cartoon Network / Netflix / Disney+ animated series that followed it, as part of our yearlong Lucasfilm 50th anniversary retrospective. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.