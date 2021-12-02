Amazon Disney 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar – 21 Days of Magical Deals

Happy Holidays Disney fans! One of the recent trends in gift giving are Advent Calendars that count down to your big celebration. This year, Amazon is putting a fun spin on the theme and offering 21 days of deals on Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars gifts for the whole family. Let’s check out today’s deal!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar – Amazon

For 21 days during the month of December, Amazon is bringing a new magical deal to Disney fans with their specially themed Advent Calendar. Each day, guests can unlock a new offer featuring one of the Disney brands. Be sure to check back each day for the latest seasonal deal!

Day Two – Holiday Decorating

The Christmas tree is up, the lights have been placed, all you’re missing are the ornaments. Bring some galactic elements to your decor this year with this C-3PO and Babu Frik (!) Keepsake Ornament from Hallmark that features lights and sounds.

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2021, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker C-3PO and Babu Frik – $19.90

Day One – Frozen

If “Let it Go,” “Some Things Never Change” and “In Summer,” are songs you hear on a regular basis, chances are you or someone in your circle is a big fan of Frozen. Today Amazon is highlighting a wide variety of gifts from both movies that are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages.

Disney Frozen 2 – Townley Girl Super Sparkly Cosmetic Beauty Makeup Set – $13.99

