Mickey Mouse Shines in New Sketch Pattern Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney fashionistas can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags or accessories and there’s a new collection available now on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse is the star of the latest pattern that features several sketches of the main mouse in a variety of outfits and classic looks.
Dooney & Bourkey Mickey Mouse Sketch – shopDisney
Dooney & Bourke is keeping things simple and classic with their latest Disney release. A new white leather bag accented with black straps and gold hardware spotlights Mickey Mouse throughout a series of sketchbook styles.
Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Domed Satchel | shopDisney – $298
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior key hook
- Top carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
The pattern includes Mickey as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Steamboat Willie, in his Band Concert uniform, dressed as a jungle explorer, a pirate and more!
Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $198
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
The collection is currently available in three styles to fit the variety of activities and lifestyles of every Disney fan.
Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Mini Backpack | shopDisney – $268
- Double zip main compartment
- Exterior front zip pocket
- Exterior vertical zip pocket on back
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Top carry handle
- Adjustable shoulder straps with metal buckles