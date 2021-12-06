Mickey Mouse Shines in New Sketch Pattern Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney fashionistas can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags or accessories and there’s a new collection available now on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse is the star of the latest pattern that features several sketches of the main mouse in a variety of outfits and classic looks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Dooney & Bourkey Mickey Mouse Sketch – shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is keeping things simple and classic with their latest Disney release. A new white leather bag accented with black straps and gold hardware spotlights Mickey Mouse throughout a series of sketchbook styles.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Domed Satchel | shopDisney – $298

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Top carry handles

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

The pattern includes Mickey as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Steamboat Willie, in his Band Concert uniform, dressed as a jungle explorer, a pirate and more!

Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $198

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap

The collection is currently available in three styles to fit the variety of activities and lifestyles of every Disney fan.

Mickey Mouse Sketch Dooney & Bourke Mini Backpack | shopDisney – $268