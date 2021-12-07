Beyond the Berm: Muzeo Sets the Stage for Anaheim History and Culture

by | Dec 7, 2021 4:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Now that we’ve learned to get around the City of Anaheim, let’s venture out of the Disneyland Resort area and head to downtown Anaheim and take a look at some of the attractions and happenings just north of the Happiest Place on Earth.

We’ll start our adventures in Downtown Anaheim today with a look at Muzeo, a Museum and Cultural Center that engages the community in exploring and celebrating the diverse heritage, culture and arts of the city through creative programming.

Muzeo also absorbed the last remaining Carnegie Library in Orange County, California, a building that dates back to 1908. One of 1,689 reportedly built in the country with money donated by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, with less than half of those still functioning as a library. Muzeo’s is one that survived the wrecking ball, and it was a public library until 1963. During the 1970s it served as the personnel office for the City of Anaheim, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and has the rare distinction of becoming a cultural center in lieu of office space or total destruction. Currently, that building is used as gallery space, the Historic Carnegie Galleries. At the time of this writing, the galleries had exhibitions featuring work by Yara Almouradi and Clarence Pointer, both of which are scheduled to be on display until January 9th, 2022.

Over in the main gallery, which has housed exhibits featuring the costumes of the Anaheim Ballet’s Nutcracker, Calligraphy of Korean Poetry, Orange County Heritage exhibitions, and even exhibits from National Geographic, was getting ready for an annual tradition on my visit. Since 2015, Muzeo has hosted an exhibit featuring numerous, greatly detailed, model railroad displays called “Muzeo Express.”

These displays are handcrafted over weeks, some with mountain ranges made from giant styrofoam blocks for the trains to traverse. The train sets feature railroads of different sizes and gauges, and different environments featured all throughout the gallery space. You might even find a display or two paying homage to those parks down the street.

We were there to get a special preview while the sets were being installed, the final product is more complete than what is pictured here. Muzeo Express is set to run through January 23rd, 2022. Again, this has been an annual tradition since 2015, and if you can’t make it this year, you can likely catch it again next holiday season. The event is so popular, folks can even purchase a “Train Pass” which gives them admission to the exhibit and Muzeo for the length of the run.

Muzeo Express even has special programming to go along with the exhibition, including “A Night on the Polar Express” which invites guests to grab their PJs and a blanket for a reading of the holiday classic, then settle in with cocoa and traits for a viewing of the film. This is set to take place on December 11th, and you can get your admission to this event on the official website here.

A museum and cultural center in Anaheim should also have a section dedicated to the history of the city, right? Right! And they do! Located in the aforementioned Carnegie Gallery (and with complimentary admission, no less!), visitors can head to the Anaheim: A Walk Through Local History displays that were created by the Anaheim Museum prior to the creation of Muzeo in 2007. There, visitors can find a storehouse of artifacts that highlight the history of Anaheim and the surrounding area. Everything from fossils and Native American artifacts to 19th-Century winery and citrus-farming tools tell the story of Anaheim and Orange County’s past. And, despite the story most every Disney fan knows about a “sleepy little orange grove” before Walt Disney arrived, there is quite the past in this city, and it goes well beyond the early ‘50s. That said, the exhibit also features memorabilia from the place that helped put Anaheim on the map, Disneyland, as well as Anaheim Stadium and other historic locations around town. Everyone, especially those hardcore fans who don’t know much about town aside from the Disneyland Resort, should stop by Muzeo and this exhibit to expand their horizons and learn that this was a real city long before the park arrived.

Also adjacent to the main gallery of Muzeo is the Anaheim Heritage Center, which is part of the Anaheim public library system. Dating back to 1967, this history room is home to almost a million different individual items organized and catalogued for use by scholars, students, and researchers, with trained personnel on-hand to offer assistance. If you can’t make it to Muzeo physically, they do have a selection of virtual exhibits on their official website to hold you over until you can make it yourself. Guests can visit Wednesday – Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm with the last ticket sold at 4:00pm. More information and current ticket prices can be found at their official website here.

Muzeo is a small part of what is now known as CtrCity, pronounced “Center City,” considered to be the heart of the city of Anaheim, that is full of art, dining, shopping, and hidden gems. You won’t find a recognizable chain name anywhere, and if you do find something you’ve heard of, it’s simply because you’ve heard of it through word of mouth, likely raving about how good it is. Come with me next time as we explore more of CtrCity, taking a stroll right down the Center Street Promenade during the weekly Anaheim Farmers Market.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed