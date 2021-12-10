“The Amazing Race” Season 33 Teams Revealed Ahead of January 5th Premiere

CBS just announced the contestants for the historic 33rd season of The Amazing Race, which premieres on January 5th.

Front Row, from Left to Right: Akbar Cook, Sheridan Cook, Kim Holderness, Penn Holderness. Middle Row, from Left to Right: Michael Norwood, Armonde “Moe” Badger, Marianela “Lulu” and Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez, Caro Viehweg, Ray Gantt, Raquel Moore, Cayla Platt, Ryan Ferguson, Dusty Harris. Back Row, from Left to Right: Connie and Sam Greiner, Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, Arun and Natalia Kumar, Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones.



What’s Happening:

Fans of The Amazing Race can now get a first look at the 11 new teams competing in the 33rd season’s race around the world.

This season began filming in February of 2020, but production had to be paused due to the pandemic and resumed this fall.

Competing for a $1 million prize, contestants this season travel to London, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles where the finish line awaits.

Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship and compete in challenges at each destination, both mental and physical, to work their way to the next location.

Teams are eliminated from the race as they fall behind, with only one team winning the grand prize.

The Amazing Race is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC

Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Mark Vertullo, and Phil Keoghan executive produce alongside series creators Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

The two-hour season premiere is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on CBS.

Paramount+

The Amazing Race Season 33 Team Members:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44) – Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29) – Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalie Kumar (28) – Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25) – Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner – Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness – Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez – Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42) – Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30) – Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38) – Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31) – YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

The Amazing Race 20th Anniversary:

The Amazing Race celebrates its 20th year and CBS has prepared a special retrospective look at the series thus far.

Over the 32 previous seasons, over 600 contestants have traveled more than 1 million miles across 90 countries.

What They’re Saying:

Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer: “The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race , and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority. We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer: "We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane. The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast."