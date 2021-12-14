Adventures by Disney Itinerary Spotlight: Costa Rica

by | Dec 14, 2021 3:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Join us for a series spotlighting various Adventures by Disney itineraries. Next up… Costa Rica.

Your adventure begins with your arrival at the Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belen, which is settled on a 30-acre coffee plantation. Enjoy the hotel or explore the city of San Jose before your welcome dinner where you will meet your fellow adventurers and learn more about your journey through Costa Rica.

The adventure starts with an exciting beginning with a white water rafting experience down the Sarapiqui River. After working up your appetite, you will enjoy a private lunch surrounded by lush surroundings at Aventuras del Sarapiqui. Following your meal, you will continue on to your home for the next few nights which is the Arenal Kioro Suites & Spa. Once settled, you will partake in a private Guaro Sour making class and enjoy a fantastic feast featuring a view of the Arenal volcano.

The next day starts with a motor coach ride to Cano Negro. There you will board a boat from Los Chiles and head down the Rio Frio. Along the way you will learn about the wonders of the rainforest and see the flora and fauna of the area that is the lungs of our planet. After lunch at Hacienda Cano Negro, you will head back to Arenal to enjoy some time at the hotel before enjoying dinner.

Day Four features the famous zip lining experience. First, you will board the Sky Tram that will carry you through the rainforest canopy to over 4,000 feet up the mountain. There, you can zip line above the treetops while appreciating the beauty of the rainforest. For those not zip lining, you can enjoy a nature walk through the surrounding jungle with an Adventure Guide. You will then have lunch on your own in the town of La Fortuna before continuing on to Ecotermales Fortuna Hot Springs. Enjoy the relaxation of the mineral water that is heated by the Arenal volcano and then enjoy a private dinner.

The next day is always listed as a highlight by those that have done the Costa Rican Adventure. After breakfast you will enjoy a privately guided tour of the Cacao Rainforest where you will learn the origins of the Cacao tree. Did you know that the fruit of the Cacao tree was the area’s first currency? You will learn so much about the history and process of chocolate that may make you look at the sweet treat in a whole new light. You will then travel toward Guanacaste and your new hotel El Mangroove Resort where you will enjoy ocean views of Papagayo Bay. This evening, adults will have their own dinner at the hotel while Junior Adventures will enjoy their own dining experience plus the viewing of a Disney movie.

After all the excitement of this adventure, the final day lets you relax before returning home. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. You will start with a private catamaran excursion where you can then snorkel, swim, or sunbathe. After lunch, you can then enjoy your own beach time at the hotel before your private farewell dinner, folk dance performance, and final Disney surprises.

For those that may want to try a new way to enjoy Disney’s Costa Rica Adventure, may choose to book the experience as Costa Rica is one of the destinations that you can book for just you and your friends and family.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
