Disney+ Watch Guide: January 5th-11th

There’s a lot of Star Wars to celebrate this week on Disney+. In addition to “Chapter 2” of The Book of Boba Fett, the original Disneyland attraction Star Tours turns 35. Check out our Library Highlights section for more information on how you can celebrate at home on Disney+. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 5th

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 2”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 5th

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Episodes 14-20 of season 4 are now streaming.

Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya

Nat Geo WILD’s newest animal care documentary series follows DVM Dr. Joya Griffin, a veterinary dermatologist.

New on Disney+ – Friday, January 7th

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

The third film in the live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Like Mike

Lil' Bow Wow stars in this family sports comedy about a kid who wants to be like Michael Jordan.

Like Mike 2

A direct-to-video spin-off that tells a similar story about a different kid.

The Sandlot

The 1993 classic baseball comedy returns to Disney+.

Library Highlights

35th Anniversary – Star Tours

On January 9th, 1987, Disneyland officially opened the first theme park attraction based on George Lucas’ Star Wars films. Celebrate with the “Star Tours” episode of Behind the Attraction and the following films and TV projects made prior to the attraction’s opening.