Disney+ Watch Guide: January 12th-18th

Marvel’s Eternals is the headliner this week on Disney+, in addition to “Chapter 3” of The Book of Boba Fett. If you’re a Disney Channel fan, this week also features milestone anniversaries for 3 DCOMs, available in the Library Highlight section of this Watch Guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 12th

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 3”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 12th

Eternals

Phase 4 of the MCU continues with Eternals, debuting on Disney+ ahead of its home video release.

New on Disney+ – Friday, January 14th

Betty White Goes Wild!

A 2013 Nat Geo WILD special hosted by animal activist Betty White at Los Angeles and San Diego zoos.

Catch That Kid

Kristen Stewart, Corbin Bleu, and Max Thieriot star as three kids running a bank heist in this 2004 20th Century Studios film

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Double Teamed

Based on the true story of WNBA players Heidi and Heather Burge, this DCOM first hit the small screen on January 18th, 2002.

15th Anniversary – Jump In!

Corbin Bleu and Keke Palmer star in this double-dutch DCOM that premiered on January 12th, 2007.

10th Anniversary – Frenemies

Zendaya and Bella Thorn star in this DCOM about the struggles of friendship, released on January 13th, 2012.

5th Anniversary – Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Disney Junior’s follow-up to Mickey Mouse Clubhouse debuted on January 15th, 2017.

