Comic Review – “X Lives of Wolverine #1” is a Complicated Beginning to a Very Interesting New Story

by | Jan 19, 2022 12:02 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Wolverine is one of the most popular characters in the history of Marvel Comics. The beloved member of the X-Men has been the center of countless unforgettable stories and now he is at the center of his very own as we get a chance to explore the long, and very complicated history of this character.

“X Lives of Wolverine” will explore the very long history of James “Logan” Howlett, better known as Wolverine. The story jumps around through different periods in Wolverine’s long life, but probably not in the way you might think. The fate of his future has never been so connected to his past.

All of the stories connected to mutantkind over the past few years have been largely shrouded in mystery as they’ve embarked on this new era. That is the case here once again as Logan is being sent on some kind of secret mission. He’s no stranger to time travel, but somehow this feels different.

Omega Red, one of Wolverine’s greatest enemies of all-time, is somehow popping up at different times throughout history. Whether he’s sneaking about Krakoa in the present day, or sabotaging an important moment in history, Wolverine needs to stop him.

The two have had several epic battles throughout history and that’s exactly what they’re doing in this issue too. While we don’t have all the answers just yet, it’s clear the X-Men understand that Omega Red needs to be stopped in all times, at all costs.

It’s hard to tell just from the first issue, but thus far it appears “X Lives of Wolverine” will be a truly unique story. With these elements of time travel taking readers through Logan’s history, there are a lot of interesting things that can play out here. That becomes especially true if history is altered by some of the happenings in the past.

With that being said, this first issue is also little hard to follow at times. It really plays with the concept of time and, time travel aside, tells the story in a very disjointed way. We’re not sure what is playing out when or really even how much our heroes are aware of. Upcoming issues are sure to give us more of an explanation, but if you’re someone who needs to completely understand everything as it’s happening, perhaps you would be best served to wait until you can read this whole story arc all at once.

As expected with a Wolverine story, this is a very graphic comic. There are plenty of disturbing images throughout this first issue. Whether that’s a positive or a negative is completely subjective, but I’m willing to bet most Wolverine fans won’t mind it. That signature Wolverine action is showcased very well here in this first issue and there is sure to be a lot more to follow.

It’s not all blood and guts though. Artis Joshua Cassara creates some fantastic memorable visuals, including the splash page seen below. From the intense action sequences to the beautiful landscapes and psychological imagery, this is a very visually impressive issue.

You can check out “X Lives of Wolverine #1” now.The new comic is also available on Marvel Unlimited thanks to a special release.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed