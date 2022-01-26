“Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations” Takes the Stage at Dr. Phillips Center

Ain’t Too Proud

The Life and Times of the Temptations

One of the hardest things for any show is to break away from the pack on Broadway and make a name for itself, sadly Ain’t Too Proud took a round-a-bout trip to The Great White Way with smaller runs across the country starting in 2017 then opening on Broadway in 2019, almost exactly one year before it shut down due to COVID. I will admit I hadn’t heard much about this show prior to the shut down until Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced it as part of the 2021 FAIRWINDS series but even then it wasn’t one of the shows that caught my attention, yet now I wish I had the chance to see it on Broadway!

When a show is labeled a “jukebox musical” to me it is big on music and short on story, Ain’t Too Proud most definitely doesn’t fall into that category. The Temptations are arguably one of the biggest groups of the late 20th Century, it is nearly impossible to find someone that won't know at least one of their songs, but their story is so long and sorted that there could be a long running Behind The Music series on them that would run for years without scratching the surface. To be able to condense all of that into a 2 hour stage production seems like a near impossible feat but this show does that perfectly, told from the point of view of Otis Williams, founder and last remaining original member, the story stretching from the founding of the group in 1960 all the way to highlighting the fact that they are still touring today. It is hard to say (insert name here) is the star of the show because it is so well written each of the founding members' story and music are pieced together to make a seamless work of art.

“The whole is stronger than the sum of its parts.” This line is said many times during this amazing show and it stands true with the wonderful cast. Just as the story is about a group that worked so perfectly together when everything was good, the cast of this show was so on point that even if someone was only on stage for a few minutes they left an impression. The show is on the stage, but I found myself looking around at the people seated in the theater to enjoy the head bobbing and cheers throughout the entire show and the standing ovation not just for one member of the cast but for them all. Ain’t Too Proud might not be the feel good show people want to see right now, but it’s most definitely a show that captures the real life of The Temptations as well as the hard times in the world in the 60’s as well as reminding everyone that if not for this group music wouldn’t be what it is today.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations is at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts through January 30, 2022 with Tickets still available HERE. Fans across the country can check out Ain’tTooProudMusical.com for tickets and tour dates near you.